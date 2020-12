The outlook through Thursday calls for mild temperatures – with highs in the 60s and lower 70s and lows ranging from the 30s on Tuesday night to the 50s on Thursday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible region-wide later this week. There could be a few strong storms to our east, but we are not expecting severe weather.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and seasonal, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.