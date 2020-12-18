Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Friday morning will start out sunny and cool, with temperatures in the mid 30s across Central Texas. We’ll warm up quickly, and highs will reach the lower to mid 60s in the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, and we will see mostly cloudy skies by Friday evening.

The chance of rain increases after midnight on Friday, as a cold front sweeps through the region. There is a 30 percent chance of isolated showers through Saturday morning, but most of Central Texas will stay dry.

Saturday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. Skies will clear up by the afternoon, and we will see mostly clear skies by Saturday night. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

The rest of the weekend will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the lower 60s.