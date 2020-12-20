Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will start out chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s across Central Texas. We’ll warm up quickly and highs will reach the lower to mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Monday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.



Tuesday will be similar with highs in the mid to upper 60s and even in the lower 70s in some spots. Skies will still be mostly sunny.



We will cool down by the end of the work week, with highs returning to the mid 50s by Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.