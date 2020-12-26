Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday will start out chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.



Sunday will be even warmer. Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Cloud cover will increase on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day before becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Highs will reach the lower to mid 60s.



Rain chances will increase on Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 60s.