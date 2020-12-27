Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be a warm and muggy day with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Cloud cover will increase on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day before becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.



Rain chances increase on Tuesday as a warm front moves through Central Texas. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 60s with a 50% chance of showers throughout the day. Stronger storms are possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning ahead of another cold front. The main threat associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts.



Skies will clear up and become mostly sunny late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon. Highs will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s.