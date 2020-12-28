Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will start out chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated showers throughout the day. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be wet with rain likely for everyone across Central Texas as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the cold front. Highs will reach the lower 60s early in the day. Temperatures will drop rapidly once the cold front passes through.