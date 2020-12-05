Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Tonight will be calm and clear, with temperatures falling down into the lower-to-mid 30s by Saturday morning.

Things will then start out chilly, with temperatures in the mid 30s and partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a brief increase in cloud cover by the afternoon before skies clear up. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day and highs reaching the lower 60s once again.

The work week will start out nice, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around average. We’ll see a brief warm up by mid-week before temperatures fall back down in to the lower 60s.