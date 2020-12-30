Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Wednesday will start out warm and muggy, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s ahead of a cold front that will pass through in the afternoon. Storms are possible ahead of the front, with stronger storms possible in the Brazos Valley in the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall down rapidly behind the cold front. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Scattered showers are possible throughout the night.

Thursday will be much colder with highs only reaching the 40s. A mix of snow and rain is possible in counties far west, but most of Central Texas will only see a cold rain going into the afternoon.