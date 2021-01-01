Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Friday will be a cool and cloudy day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning, and then we will see peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Saturday will be nicer. Highs will be in the mid 50s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Sunday will be a warmer day, with highs returning to the lower 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny across Central Texas.

The work week will be much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the first half of the week. Rain chances will increase by next weekend.