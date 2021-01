Sunday will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. There will be a few passing clouds in the morning, but skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.



Monday will similar with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny once again.



We will warm up on Tuesday. Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s later in the day. Skies will be mostly sunny until Tuesday evening. Cloud cover will increase in the evening and overnight.