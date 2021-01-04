Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a pleasant day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s once again. Skies will be mostly sunny for a majority of the day. Cloud cover will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.



A cold front will move through Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are possible ahead of the front, but there is only a 20% chance of seeing rain in Central Texas. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.



The rest of the week will be cooler with highs falling down into the 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend.