Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Snow is possible in Central Texas on Sunday. All of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6:00 A.M. Monday morning. Areas west of I-35 will start to see snow in the morning. The rain will transition to snow across the rest of Central Texas in the afternoon. There are some uncertainties in the snowfall amounts. Areas along and west of I-35 will see around 3-6 inches and areas to the east will see around 1-4 inches.

These snow totals could still change overnight depending on the track of the the weather system. If it moves farther north, snow totals could be smaller.

The rest of the week will be warm and sunny as an area of high pressure moves in.