Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will start off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Monday will be a warmer day with temperatures well above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny until Monday evening. Cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front on Tuesday.

Rain chances will increase on Tuesday due to the cold front. There is a 70% chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Severe weather is not likely, but a strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon.