Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start out chilly, but sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Monday ahead of an incoming cold front. Skies will be mostly cloudy by Monday evening.



Tuesday will be slightly cooler and wetter. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers are likely throughout the day with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected on Tuesday.



Rain chances continue on Wednesday with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s once again.



The rain chances will stick around for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.