Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will be warm and foggy with dense fog possible across most of Central Texas until lunch time. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day with an isolated thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds and hail.

Skies will clear up Monday morning and the rest of Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week will be warm and sunny with highs in the 60s.