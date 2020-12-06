Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

It’s going to be another cold night across Central Texas with temperatures falling down into the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the night with a 20% chance of isolated showers before midnight.



Sunday is going to be nice day with mostly sunny skies by lunch time. Highs will be in the lower 60s.



Monday will be another sunny day with highs in the lower to mid 60s across the region.



We’ll see a slight warm up by mid-week with highs returning to the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. Showers will return to Central Texas by next weekend.