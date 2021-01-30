Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. We will warm up quickly by the afternoon and highs will be around 60 degrees, which is average for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Monday will be another average day. Highs will be around 61 degrees with mostly sunny skies across the region.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny, but a few passing clouds are possible in the morning.



Warm weather returns on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s, which is well above average. Skies will be mostly sunny through the morning and afternoon, but cloud cover will increase in the evening.



Rain chances return by the end of the work week.