Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will start off chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will be in the lower 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon.



Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. A few clouds are possible to the west of I-35 in the morning, but skies will clear up in the afternoon and we will see mostly sunny skies going into the evening.



Wednesday will be a much warmer day with highs returning to the 70s. Skies will still be mostly sunny across the region.



Cloud cover will increase by the end of week. Rain chances will increase by Friday.