Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will start off chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing. We will warm up quickly and highs will reach the lower to mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Monday will be much warmer with above average highs across Central Texas. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but they will clear up by lunch time.

We will cool down on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with cloud cover increasing Tuesday night.

The rest of the week will be chilly as a surge of cold air moves into the region. This could drop our highs down into the 30s by next weekend.