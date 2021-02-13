Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Central Texas remains under a winter storm warning. The winter storm warning will extend until Monday night around 6:00 P.M. Dangerously cold temperatures and snow accumulations up to 6 inches are possible across most of the region.



Sunday morning will start out cold and cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Temperatures will continue to fall down throughout the day on Sunday and eventually reach the lower 20s by Sunday evening. Snow showers will start Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible Sunday night around midnight.



Monday morning will very cold with wind chills well below 0 degrees. Lingering snow showers are possible throughout the morning. Highs will only reach 17 degrees in the afternoon once the sun comes out.



Tuesday will be another cold day with highs in the 20s. We will see peaks of sunshine, but don’t let that fool you. Wind chills will still be in the teens and single digits.



Another round of winter precipitation is possible on Wednesday. We will see more freezing rain and more snow across all of Central Texas.



Temperatures will not get above freezing until the end of the week.