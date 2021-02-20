Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies. We will see partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This will help melt any snow or ice leftover. Another cold front will sweep through the region Sunday night, which will drop our lows back down into the 20s and 30s.



Monday will start off chilly with temperatures around freezing, but highs will return to the 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.



The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny once again.



Rain chances increase towards the end of the work week, with highs falling back down into the 50s.