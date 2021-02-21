Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start off chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing, but we will warm up quickly. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s across Central Texas and it will even reach the 70s in some places. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.



Tuesday will be even warmer with highs reaching the 70s. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny.



Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.



Rain chances increase by the end of the week as temperatures fall back down into the 50s. No severe weather is expected, but we may hear a few rumbles of thunder by the weekend.