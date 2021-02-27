Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will start out warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s across Central Texas. Highs will be in the mid 70s ahead of a cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible ahead of the front in the afternoon. The main threats with these storms will be strong winds and large hail. Temperatures will drop down quickly after the front passes through.

Monday will be a rainy and overcast day. Showers are likely throughout the day across Central Texas. Highs will only be in the lower 50s on Monday.

Skies will clear up on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The rest of the week will sunny with highs returning to the 70s by the end of the work week.