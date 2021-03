Monday will chilly and wet with an 80% chance of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s.



We will warm up a bit on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will start out mostly cloudy in the morning and then clear up in the afternoon.



Wednesday will be even warmer with highs returning to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.



Rain chances will ramp back up by the end of the work week.