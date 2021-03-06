Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will start out chilly and sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. Skies will be sunny for the entire day with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s.



Monday will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Tuesday will be even warmer, but breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.



Cloud cover will increase on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s across Central Texas. Rain chances will increase towards the end of the work week and over the weekend.