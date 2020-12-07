Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday night will be chilly, but pleasant. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.



The work week will start off nice with highs in the lower to mid 60s and mostly sunny skies across Central Texas.



Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies throughout the day.



The warming trend will continue until the end of the week when a cold front will sweep through Central Texas bringing highs down into the 60s on Friday. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms on Friday.