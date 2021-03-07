Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the lower 70s across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny to start out the day, but we will see an increase in cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening.



Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday morning with temperatures only falling down into the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy and muggy with highs in the lower to mid 70s.



Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but Central Texas will remain dry.



Thursday will be similar with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s across Central Texas. Rain chances will increase on Friday and Saturday.