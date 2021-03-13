Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will start out cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. The front will clear out of Central Texas by Sunday afternoon, bringing the rain with it. Highs will only reach the lower 70s, which is still above average, but cooler than what we have been experiencing for the past few days. Skies will clear up and become mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies across the region.

Cloud cover will increase on Tuesday and we will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be above average once again, around the lower 80s. Another system is expected to move through late Tuesday evening brining another chance of rain and storms with it.