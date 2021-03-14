Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a warm day with temperatures well above average. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.



We will see increasing cloud cover on Tuesday and skies will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 80s ahead of another cold front. The front will bring another round of showers and storms into Central Texas Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible with this system. Hazards include gusty winds and hail, but this could change.



Showers and storms will linger early Wednesday morning, but we’ll clear up as we head into the afternoon and skies will be mostly clear by the evening. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s.



Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the remainder of the work week.