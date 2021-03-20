Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be a mild and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Sunday evening and overnight.



Monday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The stronger storms are expected to stay to the north of Central Texas, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a nicer and warmer day. There is a 20% chance of showers early in the morning, but the rest of the day will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances return towards the end of the work week.