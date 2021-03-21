Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a cloudy and muggy day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but the best chance at seeing any precipitation will be in the overnight . A line of showers and storms will move through Central Texas Monday night. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds and some hail. Skies will clear up behind a cold front that will sweep through by Tuesday morning.



Tuesday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s in the afternoon.



Another round of showers and storms is possible on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through Central Texas Wednesday night. Strong storms are possible ahead of the front, but it is uncertain if severe weather is likely with this system.



Showers and storms will continue on Thursday with highs falling down into the upper 60s.