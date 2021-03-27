Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be a cooler and pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny across Central Texas as high pressure moves into the area.



Monday will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny for most of the day, but cloud cover will increase Monday night.



Tuesday will be even warmer and muggier ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The cold front will sweep through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing a chance of rain with it. No severe weather is expected.



Highs will be in the 60s for the remainder of the week.