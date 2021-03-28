Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a sunny and warm day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.



Tuesday will be even warmer and muggier with highs reaching the lower 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day ahead of a cold front that will sweep through Tuesday evening. This cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and storms late Tuesday night.



Wednesday will be much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. Skies will clear out by the afternoon and we will see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the work week.