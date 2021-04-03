Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Easter Sunday will start out mild and cloudy with isolated showers possible across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day with highs in the lower 70s.



Monday will be much warmer with highs returning to the lower 80s. Skies will still be overcast throughout the day, but rain chances will remain slim and to the east of I-35.



The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 80s. Breaks in the cloud cover are likely by Tuesday afternoon and we will have partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.



Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. There is a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday across Central Texas.



The rest of the week will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.