Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a muggy day with highs in the upper 70s and even in the lower 80s in some places. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy by the afternoon.

The warming trend continues on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s across Central Texas. It’s possible that highs may even be in the lower 90s. Skies will start to clear up by Wednesday afternoon.

The rest of the week will be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s.