Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be a nice and sunny day with highs in the 80s and maybe even in the 90s west of I-35. This will be the last mostly sunny day for several days. Cloud cover will increase Sunday night ahead of an approaching cold front.

Monday will be warm again with highs in the 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase by Monday night.

We will have unsettled weather for the remainder of the work week. Not everyone will see rain every day, but skies will be mostly cloudy through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.