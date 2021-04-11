Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will start out cloudy and mild with temperatures in the lower 60s. We will warm up by the afternoon and highs will be in the lower to mid 80s again. A cold front will sweep through Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening bringing a slight chance of rain with it. Areas to the west of I-35 could see strong to severe storms. The main threat with these storms will be large hail.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the mid 70s across the region. Isolated showers will continue throughout the day, but not everyone will see the rain.

Wednesday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 70s. There is a slightly better chance at seeing scattered showers on throughout the day, but it won’t be a total washout.

Another cold front will sweep through the region on Friday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty associated with this next system.