Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday will be cool, cloudy, and windy. Highs will only be in the mid 60s, with winds coming in from the north around 15-20 mph.

Sunday will be slightly warmer but still cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will clear up, and it will be mostly sunny across Central Texas.

The warming trend will continue on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will be warmer and sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase towards the end of the week.