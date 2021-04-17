Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be cool, but drier with breaks in the cloud cover by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Areas that see more sunshine will be slightly warmer.



Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.



Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.



The warming trend will continue through the week with highs eventually returning to the 80s. Skies be mostly sunny through the end of the work week. Rain chances will return by Friday.