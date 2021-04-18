Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be pleasant and dry across Central Texas. Highs will be in the lower 70s and skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. Cloud cover will begin to clear up Monday night and we will see mostly clear skies by Tuesday morning.



Tuesday will be another nice day with highs in the lower 70s again. Skies will be mostly sunny across the region. A cold front will sweep through Tuesday night and drop temperatures down into the mid 30s.



Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but it will be cold across all of Central Texas.



Showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, and highs should warm back up into the mid 80s by next week.