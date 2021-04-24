Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning, but mostly sunny skies will return by mid-day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.



Monday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Highs may even reach the lower 90s in far western counties. A few passing clouds are possible throughout the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine on Monday.



Rain chances will increase Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry with highs reaching the mid 80s. Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some storms could be strong.