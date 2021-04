Monday will warm and muggy with highs reaching the mid 80s. Highs may reach the lower 90s in far western counties. Skies will be partly cloudy with cloud cover increasing Monday night.



Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but skies will be mostly cloudy. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms.



Strong storms are possible on Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The strongest storms will be possible overnight.