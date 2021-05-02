Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday morning will start out warm and muggy. Skies will be mostly cloudy east of I-35, but cloud cover will clear up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Cloud cover will increase Monday night. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday. There will only be a 20% chance of rain across most of Central Texas, but any storms that do happen to form could be on the strong side with hail being the main hazard. Rain chances will be more likely in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday, with a 50% chance of showers and storms throughout the day.

The rest of the week will be sunny and cool with highs hovering around the upper 70s and lower 80s.