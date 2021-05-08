Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday morning will be muggy and warm with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s across Central Texas. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Storm chances will increase in the afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the region. Strong winds and large hail will be the main threat with any storms that develop later in the day, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s.



Monday will be slightly cooler after the front moves through Central Texas. Highs will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are likely on Monday.



The rain will continue on Tuesday with most of Central Texas seeing showers and storms. The severe threat is low, but flooding is a concern. Highs will be in the 70s once again.



Calmer and drier weather will return by the end of the work week. Highs will gradually warm back up into the 80s by Friday.