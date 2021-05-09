Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be a cool and cloudy day with highs in the lower 70s. There is a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Some storms could be on the strong side with large hail possible.



Tuesday will be similar with highs in the lower 70s. There is a 70% chance of showers and storms throughout the day. Some storms could have large hail and gusty winds.



Wednesday will be the last day of the unsettled weather pattern. Highs will still be in the lower 70s with a 40% chance of showers.



Sunny skies will return by Thursday with highs warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s