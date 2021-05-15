Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be soggy with a 70% chance of showers and storms throughout the day. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail, but severe weather is not likely. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.



Monday will be another wet day with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s once again. Strong storms are possible Monday afternoon, but again severe weather is unlikely.



Severe weather is most likely on Tuesday, with a 70% chance of showers and storms throughout the day. All modes of severe weather are possible on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.



Showers and storms will continue for the rest of the week with 3-6 inches of rain possible through next weekend.