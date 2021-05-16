Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies across Central Texas. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but most the region will be dry to start off. Showers and storms will become more widespread in the afternoon with the possibility of some strong to severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are possible, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 80s.



The rain will continue on Tuesday with an 80% chance of showers and storms. Tuesday will be the best chance at seeing strong storms this week with all modes of severe weather possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.



Wednesday will be another wet day with a 70% chance of showers. The severe weather threat will not be as great as Tuesday’s, but nothing can be ruled out this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 70s.



Showers and storms will continue through the work week and into the weekend with 3-6 inches of rain possible.