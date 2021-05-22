Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Sunday will be another wet and humid day with a 60% chance of isolated showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Highs will be in the upper 70s.



Rain chances will continue on Monday with a 50% chance of isolated showers. Highs will still be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.



Rain chances will diminish a bit on Tuesday. We will see a 30% chance of isolated showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.



The rest of the week will be warmer with highs returning to the mid 80s. Rain chances will linger throughout the week, but it won’t be a washout and not everyone will see the rain.