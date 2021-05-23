Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Monday will be another wet and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms.


The rain will continue on Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. It will be a little warmer with highs returning the lower 80s.

The chance of rain will be a bit smaller on Wednesday with only a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s again.


The end of the week will be drier with a 20% chance of seeing isolated showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Peaks of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s are expected to round out the work week.

