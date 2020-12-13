Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

A cold front will sweep through Central Texas on Sunday bringing more rain into the region. The best chance of rain will be before noon, but a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s in the early afternoon ahead of the cold front.

Monday will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week will be sunny and cool with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.